CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — A Cedar City woman is in custody after allegedly hitting her husband on the head with a large lamp.

Police say 37-year-old Sarah Bessie China is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault.

The Spectrum newspaper reports that China was booked into the Iron County Jail on $10,000 bail and her initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

It was unclear Sunday if she has a lawyer yet.

Authorities say China called 911 late Thursday after the incident.

Police say the victim had a large laceration to the top of his head and had blood coming from his head and face when officers arrived at the couple’s home.

There’s no immediate word on what triggered the alleged assault.

___

Information from: The Spectrum, http://www.thespectrum.com