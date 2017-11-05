CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — A Cedar City woman is in custody after allegedly hitting her husband on the head with a large lamp.
Police say 37-year-old Sarah Bessie China is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault.
The Spectrum newspaper reports that China was booked into the Iron County Jail on $10,000 bail and her initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
It was unclear Sunday if she has a lawyer yet.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s millionaire mayoral candidates say they know what it’s like to struggle
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- WSU police recommend felony charges against USC football player who tackled fan
- Instant analysis: First impressions from Washington's second straight rout of Oregon
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
Authorities say China called 911 late Thursday after the incident.
Police say the victim had a large laceration to the top of his head and had blood coming from his head and face when officers arrived at the couple’s home.
There’s no immediate word on what triggered the alleged assault.
___
Information from: The Spectrum, http://www.thespectrum.com