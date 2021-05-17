WASHINGTON – The CDC’s No. 2 official plans to retire this summer, marking the second high-profile departure this month as the Biden administration seeks to rebuild trust in the battered agency.

Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told senior agency leaders on Monday that she plans to retire after 33 years at the agency. Schuchat, who has been principal deputy director to four CDC directors and served as acting director several times, has played an integral role in the agency’s response to the pandemic.

Schuchat’s resignation closely follows the departure of longtime CDC official Nancy Messonnier, who left the agency on Friday after she was replaced as head of the CDC’s vaccine task force. Messonnier had played a key role in overseeing last year’s vaccine rollout and had drawn Trump’s ire when she publicly warned in February 2020 that the coronavirus outbreak would disrupt Americans’ lives – the first administration official to issue such an alert. Biden officials had folded Messonnier’s vaccine task force into the agency’s broader operations earlier this year.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky confirmed Schuchat’s departure, expressing “enormous gratitude” for her leadership “during this very challenging period for our country.”

“I am especially thankful for her invaluable counsel, assistance and support in my transition into this role,” Walensky said in a statement. “Anne embodies selfless public service, the pinnacle of scientific and intellectual standards, and has given her heart to our agency and the public health community. I will remain forever grateful that our paths crossed, even for just a short while.”

Some officials raised concern about the effect of Schuchat’s departure on the morale of the agency’s approximately 15,000 staffers, including contractors, which is low after the agency faced unprecedented political pressure under the Trump administration. Schuchat has been a stabilizing force and has been a constant as the agency’s leadership has changed hands.

Schuchat, who joined the CDC as an epidemic intelligence service officer in 1988, took on high-priority assignments, including working on the emergency response team that investigated anthrax-spore-laden envelopes sent to politicians after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

She also gained a measure of fame beyond her government service. Kate Winslet, who played a CDC epidemiologist in the 2011 film “Contagion,” modeled her character on Schuchat and spent time shadowing the longtime agency official to prepare for the role.

As the CDC’s top career official, Schuchat was targeted by Trump political appointees who said the agency’s scientists were working to undermine Trump before the 2020 presidential election. Some Trump officials said Schuchat’s May 2020 assessment of how the coronavirus spread across the United States was intended as a criticism of how the administration had handled the outbreak. CDC officials disputed the allegation, but Schuchat’s public appearances were curtailed in the wake of the report.

Schuchat said she was confident in the agency’s future.

“Over the past 33 years at CDC, I have had extraordinary experiences, both professional and personal,” she said in a statement. “This summer, I’ll be leaving the agency for a retirement that I hope will allow more time for creative passions. I will be leaving with the greatest respect and confidence in CDC’s leadership and staff, and the important work we do.

“I could not be more optimistic about the future of our agency and the prospects for our public health system. After a long and fulfilling career in public health, infectious diseases, and epidemiology, it is the time for me to smell some roses.”