MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study of the nation’s most at-risk for HIV has two Montana counties listed and Montana health officials perplexed.

Mineral County ranks 161st of 220 on the CDC study and Treasure County is ranked 211th.

Mineral County has just 4,200 residents, and Treasure County 700.

Jim Murphy of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services questions the methodology used by the CDC to come up with the rankings.

Murphy tells the Missoulian there’s no HIV epidemic in either county.

The CDC launched its study in the wake of a 2015 epidemic of HIV infections in Indiana. Its study is based on six predictors including drug overdose deaths, unemployment, per capita income and white non-Hispanic population

