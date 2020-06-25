WASHINGTON – The number of Americans who have been infected with the novel coronavirus is likely 10 times higher than the 2.3 million confirmed cases, according to the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Our best estimate right now is that for every case that’s reported, there actually are 10 other infections,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said Thursday on a call with reporters.

Using that methodology pushes the tally of U.S. cases to at least 23 million. Redfield said the larger estimate is based on blood samples collected from across the country that look for the presence of antibodies to the virus. For every confirmed case of covid-19, 10 more people had antibodies, he said.

Redfield and another top CDC official said that young people are driving the surge in cases in the South and West. They attributed that to the broader testing of people under 50. “In the past, I just don’t think we diagnosed these infections,” Redfield said.

He also estimated that 92% to 95% of the U.S. population is still susceptible to the virus.

Advertising

Redfield acknowledged the increases make the map of the country look like “substantial portions of the United States are in red,” but suggested that is misleading.

In reality, he said, about 110 to 120 counties, or about 3% of all U.S. counties, are “hot spots” with significant transmission.

“When you see that basically it looks like the whole state is red, I do think that can have a mixed message for the public health response,” he said.

But the CDC director denied he was downplaying the large increases in reported infections.

“This is a significant event,” he said. “We had a significant increase in cases … we need to interrupt that.”

Redfield noted that in April, however, more than 1 in 4 deaths in the United States was someone who died of complications related to covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Now, that percentage is about 7%, he said. “We’re in a different situation today than we were in March and April where the virus was disproportionately being recognized in older adults,” he said.

Advertising

However, many experts expect the death toll may still rise because of the time lag between illness and death.

Currently, the virus is affecting younger individuals, and fewer are hospitalized or dying. But he said he was “highly concerned” about “the complexity that we’re going to be facing in the fall” when both covid-19 and influenza are likely to be circulating.

“We’re not talking about a second wave right now, we’re still in the first wave,” he said. “That first wave is taking different shapes.”

Redfield said Americans need to weigh their individual risks as they go about their lives. “When you must go out into the community, being in contact with few people is better than many, [and] shorter periods are better than longer,” he said.

Above all, he said, people should maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently and properly wear a face covering when they are unable to socially distance.

The CDC also updated its guidance Thursday to help people understand their risk for severe illness from covid-19, distinguishing between underlying medical conditions that show strong evidence of increasing a person’s risk for severe illness, and those that might increase risk. The changes increase the number of people who fall into higher-risk groups.

Officials removed the specific age threshold for older adults, saying that it’s not just those over 65 who are at increased risk, but that risk increases steadily with age.

Conditions that pose a higher risk for serious illness include chronic kidney disease, serious heart disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), a weakened immune system from a solid organ transplant, type 2 diabetes, obesity and newly added: sickle cell disease. Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the United States, mainly blacks and African Americans.

Officials also clarified that obesity is now defined as having a body mass index of 30 or higher, instead of a BMI of 40 or higher. A person who is 5′5 and weighs 180 has a BMI of 30. (Weight considered normal for that height is 111 to 150.) A person of that height with a BMI of 40 would weigh about 240 pounds.

An estimated 60% of American adults have at least one chronic medical condition, with about 40% of U.S. adults being obese.

Underlying conditions that might increase the risk of severe illness include asthma, high blood pressure, neurologic conditions such as dementia, stroke and pregnancy.

For the first time, agency officials also said pregnant women may face higher risks of severe illness from the virus than nonpregnant women, including needing treatment in intensive care units and respiratory help with ventilators. However, they do not face higher risk of dying. Officials said they are still researching the effects on newborns.

Advertising

A CDC report released Thursday provides the most comprehensive information so far about the virus’s impact on pregnancy.

Although pregnant women are at risk for severe disease associated with other respiratory illnesses, such as influenza, until now, there has been limited data related to covid-19 on pregnancy, health experts said.

In the CDC report on pregnancy and covid-19, researchers compared the impact of the disease on more than 8,000 pregnant women and 83,000 nonpregnant women during the period from Jan. 22 to June 7.

Pregnant women were over five times more likely to be hospitalized than nonpregnant women, 1.5 times more likely to be admitted to intensive-care units, and 1.7 times more likely to require mechanical ventilation, the report said. There was no higher risk for death among the pregnant women.

The CDC report also found that black and Hispanic pregnant women appear to be disproportionately hit by covid-19.

“This is the most convincing evidence that pregnant women with covid-19 are more likely to have severe disease, although the absolute risk is still low,” said Denise Jamieson, chair of the gynecology and obstetrics department at Emory University School of Medicine and chief of gynecology and obstetrics for Emory Healthcare, who was not involved in the report.

Advertising

Among pregnant women with confirmed infections who reported race or ethnicity, 46% were Hispanic, 22% were black, and 23% were white. That suggests the disproportionate impact of the disease on blacks and Latinos, since in 2019, white women accounted for 51% of those who gave birth, compared with 24% who were Hispanic, and 15% who were black.

The increased hospitalization risk for pregnant women with covid-19 is not unexpected, Jamieson said. Doctors may have a lower threshold for hospitalizing a patient who’s pregnant. Many may also have been hospitalized for delivery, she said.

Clinicians will need to figure out how best to counsel pregnant patients, she said. Many women have to go to work either as health-care providers or essential workers. “So I think this is going to bring up some very difficult questions about work policies for pregnant women,” she said.

The CDC findings are similar to those from a recent study in Sweden, which found that pregnant women were five times more likely to be admitted to the ICU and four times more likely to receive mechanical ventilation than were nonpregnant women. But the Swedish study involved much fewer pregnant women.