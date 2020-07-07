The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently added to the list of symptoms for the novel coronavirus.

Because of a wide range of ailments reported by patients, the CDC has expanded the list of potential symptoms that originally was shortness of breath, cough and fever.

In April, the CDC added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.

Now, the CDC is adding congestion, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea as signs of COVID-19.

“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19,” it wrote on its website.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes are at higher risk for developing more serious complications from the coronavirus.

