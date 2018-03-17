PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Community College of Rhode Island is helping graduating high school seniors and their families apply for federal student aid.

CCRI is hosting events at its four campuses to help people complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The events will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday in Warwick, Tuesday in Lincoln, Wednesday in Providence and Thursday in Newport.

Students applying for the Rhode Island Promise program, which offers two years of free tuition at CCRI, must complete the application.

But, the college says, it’s a good idea for any student entering college and many students who are eligible for financial aid don’t apply.

CCRI posted a list online of financial records students must bring. Its financial aid office is also available to answer questions.