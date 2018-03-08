PHOENIX (AP) — A Cave Creek woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly using anti-freeze to poison her husband last year.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say Connie Eskelson is jailed on a $700,000 bond after being indicted by a county grand jury on Wednesday.

It was unclear Thursday if Eskelson has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff’s officials say Eskelson claimed she found her husband unconscious at their home on Aug. 21.

He was transported to the hospital and tests revealed a potential lethal dose of ethylene glycol, an active ingredient in anti-freeze, in his system.

Authorities say the man has fully recovered.

Sheriff’s detectives say they tracked down several purchases made by Eskelson for lab grade ethylene glycol.

They believe she tainted her husband’s drinks daily until he became ill.