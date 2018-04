CAVALIER, N.D. (AP) — A Cavalier man has died in an off-highway vehicle crash in northeastern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Dean Becker was driving the Polaris four-wheeler on Friday night northwest of Cavalier when the vehicle left the road and went into the ditch. The four-wheeler went over rough ground, and Becker was thrown. He died at the scene.

The patrol says Becker was not wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.