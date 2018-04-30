MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are urging people in a mid-Michigan community to be on the lookout for a black bear that’s apparently wandering in the area.

The Midland Police Department says Monday morning it’s monitoring the area and says anyone who spots the bear shouldn’t approach it. WNEM-TV reports the area where the bear is spotted is heavily populated and there’s a middle school nearby.

No injuries are reported. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources notes that black bears are generally fearful of humans.