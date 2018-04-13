RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An investigator says it is unlikely a cause can be determined for a fire that gutted an eastern Indiana church.

Richmond Fire Department investigator Mike Davis says he doesn’t suspect arson in the fire that broke out early Thursday at the Holy Temple Church of God. Davis tells the (Richmond) Palladium-Item that with part of the church’s roof collapsing and other major damage it isn’t safe to be inside the structure.

Davis says he expects the building will be total loss.

Senior pastor Bishop George Bennett says he devastated by the loss of the church building, but is confident the congregation of about 100 people would continue.

