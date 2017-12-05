LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — State officials say the cause of the fire that destroyed a warehouse in Pennsylvania and critically injured an employee could not be determined.

Fire crews responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the H.M. Stauffer and Sons lumber yard in Upper Leacock Township.

Firefighters say an employee who was in the facility when the fire started had to walk through flames to escape. The employee has been hospitalized with third-degree burns.

WGAL-TV reports fire officials used around 800,000 gallons of water to control the blaze, and residents were asked to conserve water for 24 hours.

State police say the damage to the building was too extensive to determine an exact cause of the fire.

The company says they expect to resume normal business operations this week.