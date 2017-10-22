SHELBURN, Ind. (AP) — Officials say a fire that killed a woman and her two grandsons also sparked an explosion that caused the walls of a home in rural western Indiana to fall out.
WTWO-TV reports Sunday that the roof of the house near Shelburn in Sullivan County also collapsed following the explosion. The fire was reported about 3:20 a.m. Saturday along Indiana 48, about 20 miles south of Terre Haute.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom has said a deputy who was first to arrive at the scene was told the family members could be inside, but he couldn’t enter the house because of extreme smoke and heat.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. The names of the victims have not been released.
___
Information from: WTWO-TV, http://www.wtwo.com/