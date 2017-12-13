TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say they still don’t know what killed a woman whose body was found in a trash bag on a street in New Jersey’s capital city several months ago.

The Mercer County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that the cause and manner of death of 43-year-old Lillian Duran of Trenton remain classified following an autopsy.

Authorities say a witness alerted them Sept. 4 about the bag on Lamberton Street in Trenton, and police confirmed there was a body inside. It wasn’t clear how long the body had been at the site before it was discovered.

Prosecutors say the case remains open, and anyone with information is asked to call the county homicide task force or Trenton police.