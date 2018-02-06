CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida family managed to escape a house fire, but the blaze left at least two pet cats and two birds dead.
The Sun Sentinel reports that the fire occurred Monday night in a Coral Springs neighborhood.
The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to the fire that left the home’s interior completely charred and a hole in much of the roof. The front of a mini-van parked in the driveway melted from the heat.
Family members were hoping that three other cats got out of the house and ran away to safety.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, but one family member believes it started in the garage.
___
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/