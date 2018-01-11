WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Several dogs and cats died in a Wichita house fire but two residents managed to escape with minor injuries.
The Wichita Eagle reports firefighter responded Wednesday afternoon to the fire, which caused several small explosions in a garage.
Medics treated two residents for minor injuries, but firefighters weren’t able to save two dogs and several cats. Neighbors say firefighters put an oxygen mask on at least one cat that escaped the house.
About 10 pets lived in the home.
Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Lane Pearman says the fire probably started in the garage, where there were small explosions as items stored in that area caught fire.
The fire destroyed the house.
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com