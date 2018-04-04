FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An independent Roman Catholic high school in Massachusetts has announced that it will close at the end of the current school year because of declining enrollment and financial pressures.

The board of trustees at Marian High School in Framingham announced the closure on Tuesday.

They say the school’s enrollment has declined steadily in the past few years, from 304 students in 2012 to 221 this year. With an incoming freshman class of 16, next year’s enrollment is projected to be 185 students.

The trustees say as enrollment has dropped, demand for financial aid has increased, which “placed an enormous strain on our ability to control costs.”

Marian was founded in 1956 and has operated independently of the Archdiocese of Boston since 2004.

Students say they were blindsided by the decision.