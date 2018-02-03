WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Officials at a Roman Catholic college in Massachusetts are weighing whether to do away with the school’s mascot, the Crusader.

The board of trustees at Holy Cross in Worcester is meeting Saturday to decide on the possible change. Rev. Philip Boroughs, Holy Cross’ president, had convened a working group of students, alumni, faculty and staff to this past fall to discuss the appropriateness of the medieval knight as the college’s moniker and mascot.

The student newspaper announced Friday it’ll ditch “The Crusader” name and become “The Spire.” The staff said the change had nothing to do with sharing the name with a Klu Klux Klan publication, but because of the “violence and massacres” of the medieval Crusades.

The new name pays homage to distinctive twin spires on the college’s main building.