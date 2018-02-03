WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Officials at a Roman Catholic college in Massachusetts have decided the school will continue to be known as the Crusaders.
The board of trustees at Holy Cross in Worcester affirmed the name Saturday after months of discussion about the appropriateness of the medieval knight as the college’s moniker and mascot.
In an email to the college community, Holy Cross’ president, the Rev. Philip Boroughs, and board chair John J. Mahoney say the college is choosing to associate itself with the modern meaning of the word crusader “which is representative of our Catholic, Jesuit identity and our mission and values as an institution.”
The student newspaper announced Friday it’ll ditch “The Crusader” name and become “The Spire.” The staff says the change is because of the “violence and massacres” of the medieval Crusades.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000