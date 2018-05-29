BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Game and Fish Department personnel this spring have stocked trout of catchable size in more than 50 fisheries across North Dakota.

More than 60,000 rainbow trout of about half a pound were stocked, along with 1,000 1- to 3-pound cutthroat and rainbow trout.

Fisheries official Jerry Weigel says most of the recently stocked waters are community fisheries that have fishing piers. He says they provide a great opportunity for first-time anglers to catch fish, because trout bite aggressively in the spring before temperatures rise.