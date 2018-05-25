RUMFORD, Maine (AP) — Canadian company Catalyst Paper Corp. is selling its U.S. operations including paper mills in Rumford, Maine, and Biron, Wisconsin, to a Chinese company.
A subsidiary of Nine Dragons Paper announced Friday that it’s paying $175 million for the mills and an operations center in Dayton, Ohio.
Ned Dwyer, Catalyst president and CEO, said the sale of the company’s U.S. assets allows the company to pay down debt and focus on operations in British Columbia.
Yan Cheung, Nine Dragons’ chairwoman, said the company is committed to making the mills globally competitive. Nine Dragons’ major focus is on recycled paper, but it also operates conventional pulp mills like those it’s buying in Maine and Wisconsin.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows VIEW
- Trump cancels summit with Kim; North Korea still wants talks VIEW
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Mauled in Montana woods, grizzly-bear researcher walks 2 miles with fractured skull for help
- George Zimmerman tells court he's $2.5 million in debt
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.