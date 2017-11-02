Nation & WorldNation & World Politics Catalonia’s ousted vice president arrives for questioning in Madrid in rebellion investigation Originally published November 2, 2017 at 12:17 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MADRID (AP) — Catalonia’s ousted vice president arrives for questioning in Madrid in rebellion investigation. The Associated Press Next StoryDeflated Dodger fans face bitter taste of World Series loss Previous Story5 Florida gubernatorial candidates to address media