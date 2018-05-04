MADRID (AP) — Catalonia’s parliament has voted to change regional laws so that it can elect fugitive former leader Carles Puigdemont as president, even though the move is almost certain to be blocked in court.
The slim majority of separatist lawmakers in the parliament voted in favor of allowing Catalonia’s president to be sworn in without being present and to govern from abroad.
Puigdemont is currently on bail in Germany awaiting extradition to Spain, where he is accused of rebellion and misuse of public funds in organizing an unauthorized referendum last year on Catalonia’s independence.
Catalan separatist parties have defied the Spanish government for the past six months by continuing with efforts to secede from Spain. Court rulings have repeatedly thwarted their ambitions, because the constitution says Spain is “indivisible.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Trump confirms his lawyer was reimbursed after payment to Stormy Daniels
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating