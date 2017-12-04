BRUSSELS (AP) — Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and four close separatist allies are to appear in a Brussels court again for extradition hearings and a possible decision whether they will have to be sent back to Spain.
Monday’s court hearing in Brussels for the five Catalans is the latest step in their flight from Spain and their refusal to return to face rebellion and sedition charges.
Puigdemont plans to lead his party’s campaign for the Dec. 21 election called by Spain’s government in an attempt to find a democratic fix to the nation’s worst institutional crisis in nearly four decades.
Whatever decision is made on Monday, two appeals will be possible and a final ruling could well only come only after the vote.
