RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Toby the cat has finally found a loving family after the folks he felt the closest to tried to have him put down.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the SPCA of Wake County said the 7-year-old cat was given away after his original family no longer wanted him. Instead of settling in to his new digs, Toby walked 12 miles and returned to his first humans.

The SPCA said the initial owners still didn’t want Toby, and actually took him to an animal shelter to be euthanized. The SPCA said the shelter instead sought its help in getting Toby a loving home.

Last week, the SPCA reported Toby found a new home and even has an Instagram page. A video of Toby has had more than 5,300 views.

