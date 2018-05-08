BUJUMBURA, Burundi (AP) — Tensions have risen in Burundi ahead of a referendum to extend the rule of President Pierre Nkurunziza, with human rights groups alleging that perceived opponents have been detained and killed. Officials have publicly urged supporters to “castrate the enemy.”

Burundi is still reeling from Nkurunziza’s decision in 2015 to seek a disputed third term that provoked street protests and led to an estimated 1,200 deaths. Now Nkurunziza’s government is pressing ahead with a May 17 referendum that could further extend his rule and usher in a new wave of bloodshed.

Burundians are being asked to vote yes or no to a proposal to extend the president’s term from five years to seven, which would allow Nkurunziza to rule for another 14 years when his current term expires in 2020.