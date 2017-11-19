CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Castleton University is getting a $1 million grant to help students pursue doctoral degrees.

The grant from the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program will help at least 25 students over five years.

The Rutland Herald reports that two-thirds of beneficiaries will be low-income, first-generation college students and the rest will be from “groups underrepresented in higher education,” such as African Americans, Alaskan Natives, Native Americans, and Pacific Islanders.

Participating students will attend seminars about graduate education and conduct original research during an eight-week summer session, assisted with free housing and a stipend.