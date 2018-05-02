DENVER (AP) — Castle Rock officials have voted to end the town’s 25-year-old ban on pit bulls.
The Castle Rock Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to get rid of the ban citing difficulty enforcing the ban without DNA testing.
Local law enforcement told officials that lifting the ban would not jeopardize their safety.
Instead, officials left in a provision in the city on “dangerous dogs” that will be placed on a two tier system.
The first tier is for dogs that are deemed dangerous. Those dogs will either be removed from town limits or euthanized.
The second tier is for dogs that are seen as a potential danger after inflicting a minor injury on a person or a domestic animal.
Owners of second tier dogs will need to obtain a permit for them.