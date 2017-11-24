DETROIT (AP) — The Associated Press Division 1-2 all-state football team is loaded with offensive firepower, led by quarterbacks Bryce Veasley of West Bloomfield and David McCullum of Waterford Mott.

Veasley, headed for Bowling Green, led West Bloomfield to the Division 1 state championship game at Ford Field, throwing for 3,273 yards and 25 TDs, including a final minute 80-yard scoring drive in a 28-25 regional final win over Utica Eisenhower.

McCullum threw for 2,671 yards and 31 TDs with just five interceptions, also running for 775 yards to lead Mott to a state playoff appearance.

While Veasley and McCullum led the offensive fireworks, it was Cass Tech senior defensive back Kalon Gervin who did his best to prevent scoring, breaking up passes on a consistent basis to earn AP Division 1-2 Player of the Year honors.

“It’s a blessing to be named Player of the Year,” said Gervin who plans to announce his college decision Dec. 2, deciding between Alabama, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Oregon and Michigan State. “It shows that all of the hard work and dedication has paid off. I feel like I’m just scratching the surface. The show just started for me and I’m going to continue to grow as a player and man going into college.”

The running backs are made up of Sheldon Cage of Grosse Pointe North, Jalen Jackson of Detroit King, Steven Walker of Canton and Cameron Ryan of Detroit Catholic Central.

The receivers include Wisconsin-bound A.J. Abbott of West Bloomfield, Nick Cain of Pinckney, Justin Thomas of Walled Lake Western, Xavier Wade of Holland West Ottawa and Belleville junior Julian Barnett who has an offer from Alabama.

Linemen are Michigan State-bound Dimitri Douglas of Saline, Michigan-bound Ryan Hayes of Traverse City West, Tyrone Sampson of Detroit East English (Syracuse), Marquan McCall (Kentucky), Stewart Newblatt of Clarkston, Spencer Brown of Walled Lake Western, Michael Fletcher of Flint Carman Ainsworth and Devontae Dobbs of Belleville, the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle in the nation for the 2019 class.

Gervin is joined by Michigan State-bound Davion Williams of Belleville and Marvin Grant of Detroit King in the secondary, with the linebackers made up of Marcel Lewis of Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, Lou Baechler of Canton, DeAndre Square of Detroit Cass Tech, Liam Cavanaugh of Holland West Ottawa and D’Anthony Davis of Muskegon Mona Shores.

Walter Reynolds of U-D Jesuit is the specialist; Jake Moody of Northville the kicker and Parker Blust of Lake Orion, the punter.

Chris Westfall of Ypsilanti Lincoln is the Coach of the Year.

Westfall took over a program that had lost 21 straight games when he accepted the job in 2007, then had an 0-9 season in his first year before guiding the Railsplitters to a season-opening win in 2008.

Lincoln earned its first state playoff appearance in 2011 and it earned both its first playoff win and first district title this season.

“There’s been an issue here for years of kids going to other places so for these kids who all got to stay here and have worked their tails off to have success is really the difference and what makes this so rewarding,” Westfall said.