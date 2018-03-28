CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Officers with the Casper Police Department will likely begin wearing body cameras this summer in an effort to increase police transparency.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Chief Keith McPheeters told the City Council on Tuesday that there’s a “bona fide need” to have recordings of officers’ interactions with citizens. McPheeters says police are under more public scrutiny than ever before.

He said that wearing cameras is standard practice for patrol officers throughout the country. The police’s patrol vehicles have been equipped with cameras since 2004, but he said those are outdated and need an upgrade.

The chief roughly estimated that implementing these changes will cost $1 million, which he suggested could be covered by the 1-cent funding that the city is already planning to allocate to the department.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com