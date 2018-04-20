CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming prosecutors have cleared two Casper police officers who shot and killed a sword-wielding man in February.

Casper police Chief Keith McPheeters said Thursday the two officers returned to duty recently.

Douglas Oneyear was shot to death shortly before midnight on Feb. 25

Police received two 911 calls that night regarding the 36-year-old Oneyear. One after he reportedly swung a sword at a passing car and another after he assaulted a clerk inside a convenience store.

Police released surveillance video that shows Oneyear stabbing a lottery machine with a sword and pushing the store clerk.

The investigation of the incident was handled by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the case was reviewed by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.