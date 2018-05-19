CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A new incentive program appears to be working for the Casper Police Department, which is expecting more than 100 applicants to try out for the force on Sunday.

The Star-Tribune reports that’s more than triple the 30 potential recruits that showed up in March.

This will be the first tryout since Chief Keith McPheeters introduced incentive pay and an aggressive marketing campaign.

New hires will receive a $3,000 bonus. Former officers who re-join will collect $5,000 and officers transferring from out of state departments will receive $7,500 over two years.

The initiatives were launched to boost a depleted force, including a patrol division that is 30 percent below its authorized level.

The average officer has less than five years on the job.

