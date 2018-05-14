CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Casper police officer wounded in a shootout is now breathing on his own and can nod and shake his head in response to yes or no questions.

The Star-Tribune reports that despite the improvements, Casper police Chief Keith McPheeters said Monday that Jacob Carlson remains in critical condition.

Carlson was shot five times in the May 6 gunfight with 38-year-old David Wolosin.

Two of the bullets were at least partly stopped by Carlson’s bulletproof vest. He was also struck twice in the legs and once in the lower waist.

Police shot and killed Wolosin during the incident. Another police officer involved in the gunfight was not injured.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com