CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for embezzling more than $230,000 from a Casper car wash.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Travis Wilson was sentenced Friday and ordered to pay back the stolen money.

Wilson told the court before sentencing that he “will do everything in my power to make things right.”

His attorney Keith Nachbar says Wilson has sold his house to begin paying restitution. Nachbar had requested probation for his client, arguing that prison time would hinder the restitution payments.

Prosecutor Dan Itzen says Wilson had gained the trust of the car wash owners, and he deleted the records of 17,000 car washes.

Wilson had pleaded guilty to one count of larceny by bailee and one count of theft.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com