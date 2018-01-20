CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Newspapers in Casper, Jackson and Thermopolis were honored as the best in Wyoming on Saturday during the Wyoming Press Association’s 2018 Winter Convention.

The Casper Star-Tribune, Jackson Hole News & Guide and Thermopolis Independent-Record all received the WPA’s “general excellence” award during ceremonies capping the association’s 119th annual winter meeting.

“Wyoming’s newspapers are regularly recognized as the best in the nation,” said Mark Tesoro, publisher of Evanston’s Uinta County Herald, who was elected the WPA’s president on Saturday. “This year, newspapers in Wyoming won more awards from the National Newspaper Association than newspapers from any other state except California. With that much quality in one state, it’s always interesting to see which of our papers will end up on top in a statewide competition.”

The general excellence award is among five major awards handed out based on a review of the work of Wyoming’s newspapers each year. Entries for 2017 were reviewed by members of the South Dakota Newspaper Association, editorial writers from South Dakota, New York and North Carolina and photographers from South Dakota and Colorado.

In addition to winning the general excellence award among daily newspapers, the Casper Star-Tribune captured second for advertising excellence and for typographic excellence.

Second place for general excellence went to the Gillette News-Record, which placed first for editorial excellence and typographic excellence. Top honors for advertising excellence went to Cheyenne’s Wyoming Tribune Eagle, which also placed second for editorial excellence.

Among large weekly newspapers, those with a circulation of more than 2,500, the Jackson Hole News & Guide took first place for general excellence, advertising excellence and typographic excellence and placed second for editorial excellence.

Taking first place for editorial excellence was the Buffalo Bulletin.

Following the News & Guide in second place for general excellence was the Powell Tribune, while the Cody Enterprise placed second for advertising and typographic excellence.

In addition to claiming first place for general excellence among small weekly newspapers, the Thermopolis Independent Record placed second for advertising excellence and typographic excellence. In second place for general excellence was the Lovell Chronicle, which placed first for advertising excellence.

Top honors for editorial excellence went to the Newcastle News Letter Journal, followed in second by the Greybull Standard.

Winning top typographic excellence honors was the Dubois Frontier.

Named Wyoming’s top journalists of the year were Casper Star-Tribune reporters Jack Nowlin and Elise Schmelzer. Nowlin was named Wyoming’s best senior journalist, while Schmelzer was named the state’s best young journalist of the year.

In photo competition, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle won top honors for photographic excellence among daily newspapers, while the Jackson Hole News & Guide placed first among large weekly newspapers and the Torrington Telegram won for small weeklies.

Casper Star-Tribune photographer Josh Galemore was named photographer of the year and a photo by Ryan Dorgan of the Jackson Hole News & Guide was selected as the WPA’s photo of the year.

In other business at the annual meeting, in addition to the election of Tesoro as the association’s president, Louie Mullen, publisher of the Green River Star, was elected vice president and Kristen Czaban, publisher of The Sheridan Press, was elected secretary-treasurer.

Elected to three-year terms on the WPA’s board were Peter Baumann, editor of the Laramie Boomerang (representing daily newspapers), Green River Star Publisher Louie Mullen (representing large weekly newspapers) and Torrington Telegram Publisher Rob Mortimore (representing small weekly newspapers).

The Wyoming Press Association is a trade association that represents all 44 of Wyoming’s legal newspapers in areas including education, public relations and lobbying.