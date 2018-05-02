CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has denied a review of the third-degree sexual assault charge filed against Casper businessman Tony Cercy.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Cercy in March asked the court to throw out the charge about a month after a jury found him not guilty of two counts of sexual assault and deadlocked on a third. Supreme Court Justice E. James Burke on Monday wrote that the court would not review Cercy’s case. Burke did not specify why not.
Cercy is accused of sexually assaulting a then-20-year-old woman while she was passed out on a sofa in his lake house.
Cercy has maintained that he and the woman never had sexual contact. His trial is scheduled for November.
___
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com