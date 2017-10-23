SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A central Sioux Falls neighborhood is organizing against a planned video lottery casino approved by the city’s planning commission.
The casino is to be located in a convenience store. City planners earlier this month granted owner Gary Cones the permit he needs.
The store is in a long-developed residential neighborhood with a school and a daycare center. The Argus Leader reports that neighbors who are upset with the casino plan are asking the City Council to reconsider the decision, because they worry the casino could bring crime.
Cones says the store and casino will close at 10 p.m. daily, and the concerns are overblown.
The City Council will take up the matter at its Nov. 7 meeting.
___
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com