NICHOLS, N.Y. (AP) — A casino in New York’s Southern Tier has opened a new resort hotel.

Tioga Downs held the grand opening for its new lodging facility on Friday.

The six-floor hotel has 161 rooms and room for events such as weddings and banquets.

It’s adjacent to the casino, which opened last year. Tioga Downs had operated a race track and electronic gambling hall before receiving state approval to transition into a resort casino.

Owner Jeff Gural says the hotel should make the casino an even bigger draw for visitors to the area, which sits along New York’s border with Pennsylvania.