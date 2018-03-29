ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey casino authority has auctioned off nearly 100 excess properties, grossing more than $570,000.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority sold 92 properties overall in 23 packages during Wednesday’s auction at the Atlantic City Convention Center with Max Spann Real Estate.
The auction included 16 packages, or 84 lots, with developable land and seven packages, or eight lots, of nonconforming lots. The sales grossed $574,000 overall
The Press of Atlantic City reports a similar auction in December netted more than $1.6 million in revenue.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
- Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium VIEW
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
___
Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com