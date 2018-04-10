GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A financially troubled New Mexico county will not get assistance from its largest city to help fund its sheriff’s office through the rest of the year.

The Gallup Independent reports a special meeting planned for Friday for the city of Grants to consider a funding request by Cibola County was canceled due to a lack of council members present and failure to post public notice.

Grants City Manager Laura Jaramillo says the meeting will not be rescheduled.

Cibola County commissioners last week asked the city for $150,000 to keep the sheriff’s office running.

Jaramillo says the city can only appropriate funding for municipal purposes and aid to the county would not be considered a municipal purpose.

Sheriff Tony Mace says his department will operate with minimal personnel to keep functioning.

Information from: Gallup Independent, http://www.gallupindependent.com