COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials are warning Ohio health care providers that synthetic marijuana possibly contaminated with a substance used as rat poison is linked to cases of severe bleeding in other states.

The Department of Health says Ohio has logged no such cases, but it’s alerting medical professionals and Poison Control Centers in case they encounter patients with symptoms similar to those cases.

Health officials say dozens of people in Illinois experienced severe bleeding after using synthetic marijuana, and some tested positive for an anticoagulant used as rat poison. A few other cases of serious, unexplained bleeding were reported in Indiana, Maryland, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Synthetic cannabinoids known as fake weed or by brand names such as K2 and Spice can’t be sold legally in Ohio, but are available elsewhere and online.