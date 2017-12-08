ST HELENS, Ore. (AP) — The Columbia County District Attorney’s Office will review a case involving a jail inmate who was bitten by a sheriff’s patrol dog.
Sheriff Jeff Dickerson told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday that he’s reviewed body camera footage from the dog’s handler and believes no laws were broken.
Authorities say the inmate, 47-year-old Christopher Bartlett, was being uncooperative and combative when deputies tried to move him to a different cell on Aug. 1.
After a warning, the dog was released into Bartlett’s cell.
Most Read Stories
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- Goodbye to Seattle's 'Sandwich Nazi': Bakeman's is closing
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
The 3-year-old Belgian Malinois bit Bartlett’s arm above the elbow until his handler called him off.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon calls the incident inhumane and wants to find Bartlett, who has since been released.
Bartlett’s sister says her brother is homeless and suffers from mental illness.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com