PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who was freed on bail after being in jail on a murder conviction for 27 years is returning to court.

Tony Sanborn is due in court on Tuesday. His case is getting a new look because of new testimony from a witness and questions about the conduct of police and prosecutors in the case.

Sanborn was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Jessica Briggs. But the key witness recanted earlier this year. Court documents then revealed more recently that the witness, Hope Cady, felt threatened and harassed by Sanborn’s defense team.

Sanborn’s attorney has denied that accusation.

The hearing could take until Oct. 25 and have several outcomes, including Sanborn being returned to prison. He could also be put on trial again or cleared of conviction.