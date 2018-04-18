GUILDHALL, Vt. (AP) — A fire in a Vermont county courthouse forced the evacuation of the building that did not have a sprinkler system.

Officials say they are still investigating the cause of the fire at Essex County Courthouse in Guildhall Tuesday. The Caledonian-Record reports county State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi says he was in the middle of a case when the building was evacuated.

Sheriff Trevor Colby says officials were able to determine the source of the fire was in the court vault, and there were no injuries reported.

Court officials say there the affected files in the vault were all closed cases, but they are still assessing damage. Authorities closed the courthouse for the day.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com