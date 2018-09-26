WALDPORT, Ore. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a Dallas man accused of raping a 26-year-old mentally disabled woman at a state park in Lincoln County last month.

Oregon State Police said Don Lee McAlpine Jr. was arrested last week following a lengthy investigation into a rape at Beachside State Park near Waldport between Aug. 10 and 12.

The Chief Deputy District Attorney for Lincoln County, JW Hupp, said Wednesday that he moved to have the charges dismissed for now after consulting with the victim’s family and at their request.

Hupp says the case is still under active investigation but they’re waiting for evidence to be tested at a crime lab and didn’t want to be under time constraints to get the case to trial.

Hupp says with the case dismissed, McAlpine will be released from jail.

McAlpine’s lawyer, Jonathan Cable, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.