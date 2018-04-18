CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho judge has ruled there’s enough evidence to send to district court a case against two ex-deputies charged with attempting to incite an attack on an inmate who injured a guard during an escape attempt.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that Judge John Meienhofer made the ruling Tuesday.
Former Canyon County jail deputies Kade McConnell and Corey Weathermon were fired in October and arrested January.
The 26-year-old McConnell is charged with felony solicitation to commit aggravated battery, and 46-year-old Weathermon is charged with felony aiding and abetting the solicitation.
McConnell’s attorney said no witnesses testified that the deputies asked for a specific action that could cause great bodily harm, so the deputies should face only misdemeanors.
McConnell and Weathermon are scheduled to appear in district court on May 4.
___
Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com