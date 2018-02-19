KUWAIT CITY (AP) — A pending court case in Kuwait against dozens of politicians, activists and others stemming from the country’s 2011 Arab Spring protests represents a rare crackdown on dissent in what is relatively the most politically open Gulf Arab state.

The defendants were initially acquitted over storming Kuwait’s parliament but a shock court decision in November resurrected the case against them.

It comes as Kuwait’s ruler emir earlier warned the country’s national unity is at stake amid regional turmoil.

Meanwhile, activists gather nightly in Kuwait City to peacefully demonstrate against the government — something unthinkable elsewhere in the Arabian Peninsula

The rallies, across the street from Kuwait’s National Assembly, show the unique political system in this tiny, oil-rich nation, where its emir rules absolutely but lawmakers and citizens can criticize officials.