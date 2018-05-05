BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Cascades Lakes Highway in central Oregon is expected to open on Thursday.
Deschutes County officials tell The Bulletin that the 66-mile (106-kilometer) highway that’s been closed since November could have limited parking at higher elevations due to snow.
The county’s road department each year tries to have the highway open by Memorial Day in late May.
Last year, snow and ice kept the road closed until June 5.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Quakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats VIEW
- Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
- Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
- Good Day Sunshine: Paul McCartney award at Buckingham Palace
___
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com