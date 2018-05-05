Share story

By
The Associated Press

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Cascades Lakes Highway in central Oregon is expected to open on Thursday.

Deschutes County officials tell The Bulletin that the 66-mile (106-kilometer) highway that’s been closed since November could have limited parking at higher elevations due to snow.

The county’s road department each year tries to have the highway open by Memorial Day in late May.

Last year, snow and ice kept the road closed until June 5.

