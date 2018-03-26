GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Cascade County officials have identified the 45-year-old man who was found on a Great Falls street with fatal injuries.

Sheriff Bob Edwards says Lloyd Geaudry was found near Great Falls High School at about 3:45 a.m. Friday. Two people took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Great Falls police officers have said a long-standing feud may have led to Geaudry’s death. His cause of death has not been released.

Police on Friday said they were questioning two men and had identified two suspects, although they were not in custody. Their names have not been released.

The Great Falls Tribune reports no charges had been filed by Monday morning.

