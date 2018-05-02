CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have sorted out a murder-suicide at a Casa Grande home earlier this week and say a man fatally shot his niece and wounded her boyfriend before killing himself.

Police officers responded around 8:30 a.m. Monday to a 911 call about shots fired.

They say 56-year-old Rick Miller and 27-year-old Arielle Miller were discovered dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

A 31-year-old man was found alive with a gunshot wound and police said Wednesday that he remains hospitalized in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released.

Investigators say they’ve determined Miller shot his 27-year-old niece and her boyfriend before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say a motive for the shootings remains unclear and the case remains under investigation.