CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A Casa Grande man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting his wife.
Police said Tuesday that the case against the 30-year-old man has been turned over to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.
He faces one count of sexual assault.
According to police, the suspect’s wife called 911 on Nov. 14.
The line was left open and officers were dispatched for a possible disturbance.
Police say officers found the wife and, based on an investigation at the scene, arrested her husband.